news, local-news,

The running of the 42nd Frank Tuck Trial was held in Victor Harbor. The event had 43 entrants riding over rocks, through creek beds, and even up a waterfall. The motorcycle discipline Trial is a non-speed event, as scoring is by way of penalties for the number of times the rider foots, stalls the motorcycle, or in worst case scenario, falls off. Riders were aged from seven through to mid 70's and included men, women and juniors. It attracted competitors from the Mid North, Barossa Valley and the South East. Local Stephen Rees won the T3 class despite suffering an injury earlier in the week and his daughter Rebecca took out T6 class. The event is the first round of the Trial Rider of the Year Award with further events to be held at Mt Pleasant, Tungkillo, Wirrabara and Robertstown over the winter months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/4fc4fd01-6aa9-47a4-955e-8061c19f93d1.jpg/r2_146_1554_1023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg