Colourful Windrush Regatta at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club

Bright sails filled the Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) rigging yards on Saturday, April 9, as the visiting Windrush and Maricat fleet rigged up. VHYC member Steve Rogers had organised a two day Regatta for the boats - Saturday sailing at Victor Harbor and Sunday hosted by the Normanville Sailing Club. Having three divisions on the water in perfect conditions meant great racing for everyone. In Division 1, the big cats had Scott and Greg Edgar on their Taipan 4.9s back for the first time in a while and they definitely performed. While Rob Martin and Colin Grundy on their Nacra 5.8 'Waitpinga' won race one; Greg Edgar on 'Woof' came second and Scott Edgar on 'No Fear' came third. And in race two, the big Yvonne 'Tullamore Dew' sailed by Peter Michelmore and Dave Cooney won, Scott Edgar on 'No Fear' came second and Craig and Leanne Pearsons on their Stingray 'Pure N Cynical' came third. In race one Vice-Commodore Craig Pearsons was busy rescuing Trinity Woodley who sailed a borrowed Arrow and capsized part way through the race, however the mast filled up with water and it took help from the Rescue Boat crew Kim who jumped in to help, as well as Trinity and finally Craig to get the Arrow upright again. The monos had almost the same results both times. As to be expected the Lasers soared to the top in both races - Paul Hawkins on '5 O'Clock Somewhere' in first and Commodore Tony Gluyas on 'No More Mr Nice Guy'' in a very close second. Jody Martin on her AC 'Violent Crumple' came third in race on and no finisher for third in race two. The Maricats and Windrushes had an excellent show of nine boats and a good couple of races with VHYC members Grace and Steve Rogers winning both. Grace skippering again, proved that she has really improved this season. The club took a break over Easter, but has two more Saturdays scheduled before the end of the season, finishing up with the annual Rum Race on May 1, attracting sailors from all over the area. Interested in competing in the Rum Race? Contact the VHYC on 8552 4837 or visit their Facebook page for more information on entering.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/10bcc53d-9e55-45b0-bf42-dee2b392ff3d.jpg/r0_89_2048_1246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg