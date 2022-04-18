news, local-news,

The Great Southern Tennis Association held its presentation night at the Encounter Bay Football Club to celebrate the end to its season. Junior and senior awards were presented and the Brian Lienert Shields were also awarded. In 2021/22, Port Elliot won Best Large Club and Inman Valley Best Small Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/dd59d221-8d3b-4a1a-b495-ba3e9cf5c791.JPG/r723_403_4928_2779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg