Encounter Paddling Club has water royalty among its ranks. Surfing champion Kel Wise and National Canoe marathon medalist Kane Cody have made a strong K2 pairing and a valued crew in the Encounter paddling squad. The pair have fared well at pre-COVID long distance events and are back in training for high cadre events. Kel who has recently returned from a placement in Sydney is back on the water at Encounter and training solidly with squad in preparation for the SA Long distance series. Kane will be competing at the National Marathon championships in Coomera on the Gold Coast on the Anzac Day long weekend. He will be competing in the Under 18 men's event which requires him to paddle 22.5km including portages. As the only SA entry in this category, he will have to dig deep against large squads from Vic, NSW, Qld and WA. Kane's training has been solid though, he is strong and fit and his clear thinking and racing grit will serve him well. The championship course will be raced on a 3.5km circuit of Lake Coomera where competitors are required to portage each lap. A portage requires athletes to hit the beach at racing speed and run to an embarkment point where paddling resumes. Portages are very technical requiring high levels of skill. These often play a strong part in race strategy. A number of athletes from Encounter Paddling will be competing at this year's Australian Nationals. COVID has recently kept the club from competing at National and International events and many of its members are now eager for a high level hit out having managed good levels of training during the enforced break. Although restrictions will still impact on the number of athletes prepared to make the trip, Encounter will field four athletes at the National marathon championships and manage a quality SA state team made up of National champions and international competitors. They will be joined by interstate favourite son Tim Symonds, who will pair with Dale Thomson from the Onkaparinga Canoe Club in the Men's Open K2 event. The competition across all classes and categories will be fierce, with competitors looking to place on the National team to compete in Portugal later this year. Meanwhile, the squad will continue training at Encounter Lakes with Juliet Hare honing her skills for National sprint championships to be held at the Sydney International regatta center next month. Encounter Paddling hosts five regular on water trainings per week on Encounter Lakes. Regular paddlers make up a range of proficiencies with all members participating in a supportive group. The club hosts one handicap competition per month and two state level events per year. If you're interested in paddling, come and see us post training on a Sunday morning at 9.30 at Cliff Thorpe Reserve.

Surfing champion Kel Wise and National Canoe marathon medalist Kane Cody hit the water at Encounter Lakes Michael Simmons