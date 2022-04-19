news, local-news,

The Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club (PESLSC) season ended on Easter Monday with the last of the patrols for the year. PESLSC member Marty Smee said it had been a huge year for the club with the completion of the new clubrooms in late October. "The new facilities have allowed us to store our equipment, both rescue and competition, in uncrowded areas. We can now hitch up an IRB and be on the beach in a matter of minutes. The upstairs bar has proved to be a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, all of whom have enjoyed the view and occasional dolphin performance," Marty said. "Community memberships have added another dimension to our demographic. We have been patrolling every weekend and public holiday since early October, with 153 members clocking up approximately 4300 hours on the beach." Marty said there were 20 incidents, which included rescues, first aid, and searches. "We had had no major incidents inside the Bay. Lifesavers have also logged 85 preventative actions, such as warning people of dangers. On top of that 56 volunteers have also logged 744 hours of water safety, which includes water cover for Nippers, triathlons, and carnival training. We have had the addition of 22 new Bronze medallion, and 17 Surf Rescue Certificate holders, bolstering our patrolling ranks," he said. The Samewave program ran on Saturday mornings, catering for people of all ages with disabilities. Record numbers enrolled this year and the range of activities expanded culminating in IRB rescues, which pushed many to their limits. Up to eight volunteers gave up their mornings to provide the program. Saturday afternoons saw 130 Nippers enjoying the beach and learning news skills. They were supported by a combination of lifesavers, parents (many of whom gained water safety qualifications) and youth members. The 40 plus Competition Nippers trained alongside them around and were put through their paces by their dedicated age group managers and specialist coaches. This came to fruition with the team winning a host of medals in the new State Titles format. A group of seniors (which in our case were teenagers) competed strongly all year in beach and board events, and medalled at State Titles. Harry Pearce and Ellie-Rose ventured to Queensland for the National Titles. Four surfboats represented the club this year - two in Masters, and two in younger age group categories. The return of Chris Tapscott to train a rookie bunch of U19 girls into two State medals was the good news story of the year. The full potential of the new clubrooms has yet to be realised, with equipment racks, shelving, and an updated gym to be installed. "We hope that the club will continue to grow as the current ranks of young people continue to thrive and provide energy. The future looks good," Marty said.

