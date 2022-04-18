Discover what's on across the Fleurieu

news, local-news,

Goolwa Classic See historic boats at Goolwa Sat, Apr 23. Goolwa Regatta and Aquatic Club, 1pm-4pm. Famous boats from Storm Boy, Hideaway and Meralte will come out with historic local boat Lotus in the Goolwa Classic Regatta on Saturday afternoon. Garage Sale Find a bargain at Adare Sat, Apr 23. Adare Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, 7.30am. Storage sheds and rooms are overflowing with a wide array of goods for all. For more information call 85528377 or visit adarechurch.org.au Vogalonga Down Unda Boating event Sun, Apr 24. Goolwa Regatta and Aquatic Club. Featuring classic boats. Goolwa Market Hosted by Cittaslow Sun, Apr 24. Jaralde Park, Goolwa Wharf Precinct, 9am-1pm. The market features local produce, fresh fruit and veg, cakes and bread plus hot food and coffee and local artisans. There will be live music and products from the Cittaslow Corner in Goolwa. Newland arts Kemp English and Yuka Eguchi perform Sun, Apr 24. Newland Memorial Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, 2pm-4pm. Dr Kemp English on pipe organ and piano along with NZ Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Concertmaster Yuka Eguchi on violin. Tickets available at Swan's Pharmacy Victor Harbor, at the door, and at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/newland. Live music Listen to a three-time Grammy nominee Sun, Apr 24. Beach House, Encounter Bay. Kym Warner returns with a solo show down under and the Fleurieu Peninsula does not miss out. ADFAS lecture The Diary of Samuel Pepys Mon, May 2. Christian Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor, 10.30am. ADFAS Fleurieu Lecture - The Diary of Samuel Pepys, by Susannah Fullerton, who will talk about Samuel Pepys' experience of the Plague and the Great Fire of London. Visitors phone 0479 174 300. $25 for visitors.

