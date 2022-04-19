news, local-news,

It is one of the biggest weekends on the Great Southern Football League calendar. The Anzac weekend is a time where football pays its respect to those who served in wartime and the round culminates with the traditional Anzac Day clash between Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn. By the time the Hawks face off against the Roosters on Monday, April 25, four games would have been played on the Saturday and these matches will be tight and give a further indication on who and what teams will be forces in 2022. There is none bigger than Encounter Bay and Victor Harbor. Both teams are undefeated and playing great football. They meet at Victor Harbor oval. The Bays have a powerful forward line with Tarca, Davis-Neale and Nick Marshall and this will stretch the defence of the Roos' Lang, Brook and Bartram. The ruck duel between Callum Tonkin and Heath Treloar will be pivotal to the result, while Pettitt and Lippett are in sensational form for the Bays. McKinnon, Sam Basham, Elmes, Zac Dowling, Cooper and Harry Vincent are lighting up the grounds of the Fleurieu for Victor Harbor and will win their share of the football. Kiss Of Death - Victor Harbor by 7 points. Willunga and McLaren square off at Willunga and both sides are also undefeated. If any team can knock off the Demons, it is McLaren. Grimley, Mutton and Merrett are goalkickers and will hurt Willunga, along with Lachlan Mathews, Ellison and Redigolo. The reigning premiers have a good arsenal too in Standfield and Hoffmann and runners the ilk of Miegel, Burdett, Hutchens and Job Colwell. Kiss Of Death - Willunga by 2 points. Goolwa/Port Elliot host Mount Compass and the Dogs are yet to win a game in 2022. Haniford, Tom Vitkunas, Pinyon, Grove and Hunter will see Compass record the win in round three. Fight will come from Magpies' Payne, Cooper, Steele and Wilton. Kiss Of Death - Mount Compass by 41 points. Myponga/Sellicks will welcome Yankalilla on Saturday. The Tigers are struggling, but Denver Ker, Kay, Moore, Wilson, Fisher and Garner will not quit. The Mudlarks will be too strong with Proude, Chalmers, Connor Sampson and Ahmat-Watkins on deck. Kiss Of Death - Myponga/Sellicks by 55 points. The Anzac Day blockbuster at Langhorne Creek will have the Roosters as favourites. Clamp, Tom Redden, Mahains, O'Grady and Tucker are in superb form for Strathalbyn. The Hawks need some big ins to help Clifford, Kartinyeri, Humphries, Saunders, Matt Dominish and Helyar. Kiss of Death - Strathalbyn by 1 point.

