A Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct has been on the City of Victor Harbor's radar for seven years and now with the purchasing of sizeable parcels of land the options are materialising. Council has reignited its Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct (The Precinct) project with a community engagement campaign that will run until 5pm, Friday, May 13. Council is engaging with the community to help shape the development of The Precinct which is set to be a new hub for sport, recreation, connection and community. Three locations are currently being considered to host The Precinct, each providing unique benefits and challenges for a key future community asset. These locations include two council-owned parcels of land and a site owned by Encounter Lutheran College at the corner of Adelaide and Waterport roads. The council-owned sites are 21 Armstrong Road, which is commonly referred to as the 'Gillespie' Land and currently used for horse agistment by the Victor Harbor Horse Tram Authority, and Lot 202 which is located behind the Victor Harbor TAFE and purchased from the SA Government in 2021. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins encouraged the community to talk with council about their vision and ideas for The Precinct. "This is an exciting opportunity for the community and council to work together to create a precinct that current and future generations can use, enjoy and be incredibly proud of," Dr Jenkins said. "Council has long recognised the need for improved sport and recreation facilities. Developing The Precinct aims to serve our sporting community at the same time as providing something for those not involved in sport." "This project will provide a significant community asset that is more than just a stadium used predominantly in the evenings. We have a unique opportunity to provide enhanced sports facilities within a community hub of vibrant, activated spaces." To find out more visit www.yoursay.victor.sa.gov.au or collect a hard copy information pack from the Civic Centre (1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor). Listening posts will be held in Ocean Street (near the Post Office) on Thursday, April 21, from 11am to 2pm and Victor Central (near the escalators) on Wednesday, April 27, from 10am to 4pm. To talk to the project team, email ThePrecinct@victor.sa.gov.au or call 8551 0500.

