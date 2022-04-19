news, local-news,

Peg Martlew OAM turned 90-years-old on April 18 and celebrated with family and friends. There is something going on with Peg's family, as she has now joined her sisters Betty Cornish (91) and Fay Cheater (92) in making it to the 90s. They all now live in Victor Harbor. Peg is still very active in mind and body and has four children, five grandchildren and 2.5 great-grandchildren.

