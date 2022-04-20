news, local-news,

Wooden boat enthusiasts will be in for a treat at Goolwa this weekend to see a fleet of classic wooden boats including the newly restored boats from the Storm Boy movies. Thanks to the hardworking effort of Goolwa's Armfield Slip volunteer teams, the famous boats from Storm Boy, Hideaway and Meralte will come out with historic local boat Lotus in the Goolwa Classic Regatta on Saturday afternoon, April 23, from 1pm til 4pm. Supported by Alexandrina Council, over 40 wooden boats will take part in a sail past from Goolwa Wharf precinct at 2pm. It is the first major event since the last Wooden Boat Festival. Volunteers at the Slip are extremely proud of their work ensuring the boats retain originality. Both boats have an interesting story from their discovery and final restoration. Hideaway is an original fishing boat and was used in the 1976 Storm Boy film with the character of Hideaway Tom being the owner. It was built in Goolwa in the 1930's. After the film it was rediscovered on the Murray 15 years ago by Armfield volunteers and restored over four years. Meralte was built at Port Adelaide in 1950 and was featured in flash back scenes in the movie. All three boats will also feature on Sunday, April 24, in the Vogalonga Down Unda.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/c6e07703-8d08-470b-bc70-eeab8c44c73f.jpg/r0_492_4160_2842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg