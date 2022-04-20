Anzac Day Dawn services on the Fleurieu

news, local-news,

Myponga: Dawn Service - Monday April 25 at 6am sharp at the Myponga Memorial Community Centre - Memorial Wall. (Enter through the Bowling Club Gate - Stephens Road). Breakfast Sausage Sizzle and Tea/Coffee available after the service for a cost of $5. Yankalilla - Dawn Service - Monday, April 25 at 6.30am at Memorial Park, Yankalilla. Second Valley - Dawn Service - Monday April 25 at 6.15am at Second Valley WW1 Monument Reserve. Being hosted by the Second Valley Progress Association in conjunction with local members who have served in the armed forces. A gunfire breakfast and two up event will be held at the Soldiers Memorial Institute Hall after the service. RSL Port Elliot Sub Branch will be conducting an Anzac Day Dawn Service on Monday, April 25, at the War Memorial, The Strand, Port Elliot. It will commence at 6am, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the RSL Hall. Victor Harbor RSL will hold a big 2022 Anzac long weekend. It all starts with a Dinner Fundraiser on Friday April 22. For tickets contact president Kent Johncock on 0417 834 579. Saturday, April 23, is the Anzac Football Showdown between Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay at the Victor Harbor oval. Both teams play for the Anzac Cup. Anzac Dawn service on Monday, April 25, commencing at 5.45am at Soldiers Memorial Gardens and all welcome to return to the RSL clubrooms after the service. Goolwa - RSL Garden of Honour, starting at 6am (dawn service). Middleton - Soldiers Memorial Gardens, starting at 11.30am. Milang - Soldiers Memorial Gardens starting at 6am (dawn service). Mount Compass - Mount Compass Memorial Hall starting at 6am (dawn service). Strathalbyn - Soldiers Memorial Gardens starting at 6am (dawn service). Tooperang - Tooperang War Memorial Hall starting at 6am (dawn service). South Australian RSL sub-branches can apply for one-off grants from the State Government to support the delivery of COVID-safe Anzac Day Dawn Services in 2022. Funding of up to $10,000 will be retrospectively provided to eligible organisations. Funding may be used for expenses associated with meeting COVID-Safe requirements such as hiring additional marshals, funding road closures, ticketing, seating, marquees or assistance with COVID Safe management plans. The grant funds will be administered through the RSL SA State Branch. In order to receive funding, eligible sub-branches must submit relevant receipts or evidence of payment of invoices to the RSL SA State Branch by Friday, May 13, 2022.

