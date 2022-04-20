news, local-news,

Despite overcast skies, local racegoers and visitors to the region enjoyed a full, exciting race program at Morgan Park race track on Easter Sunday. Morgan Park has its day to shine producing fantastic harness race days at Easter and during the Christmas holiday period. It is always fun for all ages and visitors and locals flock to the events Gate attendances may have been a little down on previous years, but 0president of the Victor Harbor Harness Racing Club Lynton Bishop said he was pleased with the overall success of the day with some very competitive races despite smaller fields being run. "It was a great family day, the track was in good condition and some outstanding results for the sport were achieved on the day," he said. A highlight race was the 2022 Lonsdale Sand Metal Victor Harbor Pacing Cup which was won by NZ bred horse 'Wrangler' driven by Greg Rogers and trained by Paul Cavallaro. 'Wrangler' broke the track record by 0.07 of a second which has stood since 2020. This was an outstanding performance for a standing start over the 2660 metres," Lynton said. The Middleton Tavern Derby was won by 'Ever Hoping' driven by Wayne Hill and trained by Alyce Finnis from Mount Gambier, who also trained second placed horse 'Art Jester' driven by Alyce's husband Jayson Finnis. It was certainly a family affair with the fourth placed horse 'My Purple Patch' being trained by Jayson's father Barry Finnis. This derby was an action packed affair with 'Ever Hoping' missing the start by 20 metres and still being able to recover and win despite the mishap at the start. The crowd was very vocal and at the 100 metre mark, the three horses 'Ever Hoping', 'Art Jester' and 'Jaws of Lincoln' were all head and head to the line. The first four horses all came from the South East. The Aldebaran Park Trotters Cup which was won by NZ bred 'C K Spur' trained and driven by Ryan Hryhorec was off the back mark of 50 metres. After the race Ryan said that he had to be extra careful with this horse for the first 20 metres because the starting tape had wrapped around one of the horse's legs at the start. Despite this setback the horse trotted well all the way and Ryan moved the horse around to outside the leader and with a little over a lap to run and then, his class prevailed and he went on to win. Lynton Bishop said it was pleasing to see so many people enjoying a day at the races. "For us to continue to be a successful harness racing club, it is imperative that we are supported by the public and they continue to attend our scheduled race meetings," he said. The club looks forward to hosting more events.

