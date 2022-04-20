news, local-news,

In a first for regional South Australia, Council on The Ageing SA's Rainbow Hub for LGBTI communities is coming to the country for important initiatives and community connection. In April and May, as part of the Rainbow Horizons Project, the Rainbow Hub will be holding discussion groups so older members of the LGBTI community can contribute to plans for ageing well and end-of-life care. These discussions will be followed by an informal gathering for all ages of the LGBTI community. An informal gathering was held in Victor Harbor on April 13. Others will be held at Mount Gambier on May 8 and Burra on May 16 in partnership with local organisations. Council on the Ageing SA (COTA SA) Project Officer Jackie Wurm said it was important to have these conversations now so that the Queer community could get the best support as they age. "That's why older queer South Australians are invited to take part in the Rainbow Horizons project," Ms Wurm said. The Rainbow Horizons Project is supported by Office for Ageing Well, SA Health. "As the first ageing and 'out' generation, LGBTI people are starting to think about what's going to happen to us," Ms Wurm said. "Some of us live alone, others are in relationships. Some of us are estranged from our families, some of us have children, some of us don't. "If we want to show respect for each other, it's about thinking about how we age, what a good death looks like and how to best plan for this. "We don't want to leave it up to the people left behind. If we want the best care and to be surrounded by the people we love, we need to take proactive steps now." Ms Wurm said that, for some members of the LGBTI community, there can be a lack of trust of the medical profession or other services because of historical factors. "In the past, we were not considered "part of society" or in the case of gay men, their sex lives were illegal. There's still a lot of education that needs to happen for health and other providers; it's about us taking control and working out what will work better for us, who are our families of choice as well as our biological families," she said. After the vital work of the Rainbow Horizons project, LGBTI community members of all ages are invited to gather, chat and make connections with an informal gathering. "This is the first time we've been able to do this in the regions, there's nothing like being able to meet face-to-face, while being COVID-safe, of course," Ms Wurm said. To participate in Rainbow Horizons, first complete a short survey to register your interest or call COTA SA on 1800 182 234. More information is available at https://cotasa.org.au/programs-and-services/rainbow-hub To RSVP for the Rainbow Hub informal gatherings (essential for catering), email events@cotasa.org.au or phone 1800 182 234. All events are free. The Victor Harbor event was held at the Anchorage Seafront Hotel. The Mount Gambier event at Di-Monty Training Solutions, Sunday, May 8, 3.30pm to 5pm in partnership with Pangula Mannamurna and Limestone Coast Connect. The Burra event at the Burra Railway Station, Monday, May 16, 5.30pm to 7pm in partnership with LGBTIQ+ Mid North SA. Rainbow Hub is for LGBTI South Australians aged 50 plus. It's a celebratory group of people enjoying this stage of their lives. Some are still working, some are retired and have come out when they stopped working. It's about connection, support and advocacy. COTA SA is an older people's movement and the peak body representing the rights, interests and futures of more than 633,000 older South Australians aged over 50.

