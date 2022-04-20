news, local-news,

Barry and Patsy Wright built a home in Victor Harbor nearly 10 years ago and during the past decade they have been busy helping the community understand the ramifications of council decisions. They are both passionate about the community of Victor Harbor and are diligent in researching agenda items that are voted on by City of Victor Harbor elected members. The pair are foundation members of the Victor Harbor Community Action Group (VHCAG), which has given the community an avenue to find out more on what is happening in the council area. Barry had more than 25 years in the Defence Industry, seven years in the Australian Submarine Corporation from its initial formation and 18 years in BAE Systems, holding senior executive positions. Patsy had more than 30 years as both owner and manager in the fashion industry. They both have credible and fascinating backgrounds and been an absolute asset to the community of Victor Harbor. "We built a house in Victor Harbor and moved down after retirement in 2013," Barry said. It was not long before Barry and Patsy became involved with the VHCAG. People can sit back, watch and then grizzle on decisions made by council or you can do something about it. That is what Barry and Patsy did, they acted and helped form the VHCAG. "The Action Group have become a visible community group working on behalf of the local residents. The Action Group have become a respected community group residents could approach to aid them in addressing concerns involving council matters," Barry said. "We have had successful outcomes when representing residents, in their problems/concerns with council and created a presence in the community by providing information on local issues through consistent postings in the The Times - Letters to The Editor, presenting public forums and Q&A sessions and addressing concerning local issues/topics, with appropriate guest speakers." Past forum topics have included Victor Harbor flood plain study, annual council budgets, council election processes, McKinlay Street car park proposal and the Granite Island Causeway project to name a few. Patsy hopes the relationship between elected members and administration of the City of Victor Harbor improves. "We need an environment where elected members and council administration work cohesively and progressively together, for the benefit of the community," Patsy said. Often at council meetings where the decisions are made that affects every ratepayer in Victor Harbor, Barry and Patsy would be seen sitting together alone in the gallery making notes on what is said in the chamber and then going home to research how it would impact on the community. The pair a thorough, because they care. Barry said there were challenges facing council. "The community needs appropriate and relevant council expenditure that gives the community value for their rate dollar and elected members must understand council budget and financial processes and figures," he said. "Elected members should be there for community wide progress projects not member specific pet projects. "The collective elected member group interaction dynamics must improve dramatically, with quality well experienced candidates a must for the next council term. "A sociologist's perspective: An effective Elected Member group can only exist when there is shared interaction and they feel bound together by a "we" feeling - "a consciousness of kind"." Barry and Patsy do the hard yards when gaining information and unfortunately for the community of Victor Harbor they are leaving the area. They will be missed.

