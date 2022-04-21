news, local-news,

The National Dragon Boat Championships were held at Oarsman Reserve, West Lakes between April 6 to10. From across Australia city based, regional and state teams attended the meet and the week of warm weather and dry conditions were especially appreciated by crews from the east coast and Canberra. The State v State 500m races and team pursuits were held on Friday, April 8. While the SA regional crews were no match for those from interstate, the State crews competed well and brought home medals, including gold for the SA Senior C (over 60) Women's 500m and the team pursuit. Victor Dragons paddlers wearing SA paddling tops who took part were Maxine Timbs, Kate Leak, Tricia Stewart, Les Sharp, Bron Bowen, Eileen Brown and Rob Bowen. Les Sharp, Kate Leak, Eileen Brown, Tricia Stewart and Bron Bowen are Victor Dragons and train twice weekly. Victor Dragons offers B Grade racing. Maxine Timbs and Rob Bowen are Encounter Bay locals and associate members of the Victor Dragons. Their primary club is Subsonix at West Lakes. Subsonix race in A Grade competitions and train two times a week with extra training sessions during the September-April race season. The SA state crews had some wins, Maxine won two gold while Kate, Les and Rob each brought home gold, silver and bronze. Since October Les, Kate, Maxine and Rob have attended extra training sessions weekly with a state coach at West Lakes to earn places in the State Senior C (over 60) squad. The State regional squad (open age) was a hybrid crew of members from Mannum Dragons, Copper Coast Dragons (Wallaroo), Coorong Dragons (Goolwa) and Eileen, Tricia and Bron from Victor Dragons. Bron Bowen said training under expert coaches with like-minded others was challenging and rewarding and also a great opportunity to network and learn, especially for club coaches. "Due to COVID, this year's national AusChamp Dragon Boat event was the first since 2019 and club and state crews from all over Australia were eager to compete at Oarsman Reserve," Bron said. "Although competition among dragon boat athletes is always fierce, perfect weather and the good will and camaraderie among competitors, marshals and volunteers created a jubilant atmosphere. "There were extra medals for Maxine and Rob in club v club competitions and Tricia earned bronze in the Breast Cancer Survivors event." Victor Dragons meet at the carpark off John Crompton Reserve, Tabernacle Road on Sunday and Wednesday mornings at 9am year round. "Our club and sport offer paddling for fitness as well as dragon boat racing opportunities. We have two dragon boats and provide pfd's and paddles for individuals aged 10-110-years wanting to experience dragon boating," Bron said. For more information contact Les 0408 532 505 or Leonie 0428 873 571 about the club, sport and/or to arrange a session. Visit the Dragon Boat SA website https://www.dragonboatsa.com for information about dragon boat clubs in SA and dragon boating in general. "Dragon boaters are very social beings and clubs have many opportunities to mix and mingle, as we did at the Tatiara Masters Games in Bordertown on April 2," Bron said. "The Bidgee Dragons (Wagga Wagga) visited Victor Harbor and paddling of the second Victor Dragons boat occurred in the Vogalonga Down Unda at Goolwa on April 24."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/b5ad605c-0fc8-48ef-b6d7-a72907d0cfff.JPG/r623_841_3177_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg