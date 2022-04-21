news, local-news,

The Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association (GSABA) has completed its summer season with premierships won and lost from under 12 to Senior Men's and Women's divisions. Individual awards were - Referee Awards: Most Consistent Referee Emma Ashmoore, Most Improved Referee Ryley Bastalec. Marg Brand Award - Outstanding service to the GSABA Rachel Grant. Amanda Stock Award for most outstanding service to the GSABA by a under 18 year old coach Jordan Tuesley. Cheryl Telfer Award - Outstanding service to the GSABA by under 20 year old Luka Phillips. GSABA Player Life Membership for 10 years playing service at Senior Division 1 (20 seasons) Sam Basham and Sam Dunbar. Under 12 Girls Best and Fairest Angel Prince Saints 13 votes, Runner Up Sophie Bastalec Celtics 10 votes. Under 14 Girls Best and Fairest Holly Grant Lakers 2 18 votes, Runner Up Lily Milosevic Lakers 1 17 votes. Under 16 Girls Best and Fairest Tamika Cook Magic 9 votes, Runner Up Jemma Liddell Celtics 8 votes, Ruby Mitchell Celtics 8 votes, Ruby Stockley Saints 8 votes. Under 12 Boys Div 1 Best and Fairest Tailo Thorn Saints 21 votes, Runner Up Riley Clifford Pistons 1 19 votes. Under 12 Boys Div 2 Best and Fairest Jacob Cook Magic 15 votes, Runner Up James Blackburne Saints 10 votes. Under 14 Boys Div 1 Best and Fairest Macauley Grivell Saints 19 votes, Runner Up Ryan Phillips Pistons 17 votes. Under 14 Boys Div 2 Best and Fairest Byron Krejcir Pistons 20 votes, Runner Up Lachlan Deacon Saints 14 votes. Under 16 Boys Best and Fairest Daniel Sue Lakers 3 18 votes, Runner Up Cody Drury Pistons 17 votes, Eli White Lakers 4 17 votes. Under 21 Youth League Div 1 Best and Fairest Grady Eldridge Pistons 2 11 votes, Runner Up Jamar Scarvelis Pistons 1 10 votes. Under 21 Youth League Div 2 Best and Fairest Hamish Dutton Pistons 14 votes and Thomas Hicks Lakers 1 14 votes. Womens Division 4 Best and Fairest Stacey Flanagan Celtics 15 votes, Runner Up Karen Corby Pistons 1 12 votes. Womens Division 3 Best and Fairest Joanna Wilson Magic 20 votes, Runner Up Taya Forbes Celtics 11 votes. Womens Division 2 Best and Fairest Torah Basham Lakers 15 votes, Runner Up Bronwyn Nicholls Saints 11 votes. Womens Division 1 Best and Fairest Sherrie Hurrell Celtics 16 votes, Runner Up Keeley Round Celtics 13 votes. Mens Division 4 Best and Fairest Sebastian Hooper Magic 2 19 votes, Runner Up Thomas Ramke Celtics 18 votes. Mens Division 3 Best and Fairest Will Fitton Lakers 1 14 votes, Runner Up Ben Davis Lakers 3 10 votes, Cameron McDonald Pistons 10 votes. Mens Division 2 Best and Fairest Samuel Greer Pistons 1 11 votes, Runner Up Reece Kleinig Lakers 10 votes. Mens Division 1 Best and Fairest Jamar Scarvelis Pistons 18 votes, Runner Up Lachlan Earl Saints 10 votes. Womens Division 1 Top Scorers - Top Scorer Sherrie Hurrell Celtics 168 points, Runner Up Keeley Round Magic 149 points. Mens Division 1 Top Scorers - Top Scorer Jamar Scarvelis Pistons 232 points, Runner Up Lachlan Earl Saints 202 points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/6b1d840a-e7ff-4ce0-87b5-18ae68c48151.jpg/r0_3_1280_726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg