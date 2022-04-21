recommended, spotlight on fleurieu, real estate, property guide

The Fleurieu Peninsula is famous for many reasons. Its natural beauty, its iconic attractions, its stunning array of bays and beaches and its proximity to one of Australia's best capital cities. The region is also home to the internationally renowned wine regions that are the home of sustainable wine production, world-renowned labels and unparalleled gastronomic experiences. Add to the list a mellow Mediterranean ambiance, undulating farmland, pretty coastal towns and the entrance to Australia's longest river - The Murray - and you've got more than the trifecta of a perfect place to live and love. The Fleurieu Peninsula was given its European name by the French explorer Nicolas Baudin, as he explored the south coast of Australia in 1802, who named it after Charles Pierre Claret de Fleurieu, the French explorer and hydrographer. Long before the British colonisation of South Australia the western side of the peninsula was occupied by the Kaurna people while several clans of the Ngarrindjeri lived on the eastern side. Today, the area, which stretches around 140 kilometres from Sellicks Beach in the north to Middleton in the south east, is home to around 50,000 people and growing. Traditionally, the Fluerieu has played a role as a holiday and retirement destination, but towns in the north are increasingly becoming part of Adelaide's commuting belt. In 2022, the region is characterised by strong population growth with the SA Government's census based projections estimating the population of the Fleurieu could reach around 57,225 residents by 2026. It's no wonder people are attracted to the area with suburbs such as Middleton and Normanville offering relaxed seaside living and towns such as Yankalilla and Strathalbyn offering the finest in rural splendour and a good dose of heritage. The jewel in the crown is perhaps the Murray Mouth where the Murray River meets the sea and delivers wetlands, islands, lakes and wildlife, all which add to the rich tapestry of the area. There is everything you need here and each suburb has something special to offer.

