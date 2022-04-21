news, local-news,

Member for Finniss David Basham has no Shadow Minister role in the new Shadow Cabinet led by Opposition leader David Speirs. While in government, Mr Basham had a front bench role as the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development. That was under the watch of then Premier Steven Marshall. However, Mr Basham has taken the announcement as a positive as he continues to be invested in the region and looks forward to serving his constituents. "Opposition Leader David Speirs unveiled a new Shadow Cabinet to drive a fresh vision for the future of South Australia. I think the new line up is a strong and united team which will deliver a positive alternative agenda, but I have chosen not to be a part of this," Mr Basham said. "I have decided that it is best that I focus all of my attention on my electorate of Finniss to ensure the people of the Fleurieu Peninsula are put first. "I want to thank David Speirs for the offer to be part of the new Shadow Cabinet and while I won't be part of this, I am fully committed to returning a Liberal Government at the 2026 election." Mr Basham said it was a privilege to serve the people of South Australia as the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development. "I am proud of what we were able to achieve in this area," he said. "While I won't be a formal part of the Shadow Cabinet, I will still be a strong voice for regional South Australia and look forward to delivering the absolute best outcomes for my electorate over the next four years." Mr Basham won the seat of Finniss narrowly, defeating Independent Lou Nicholson. Nicola Centofanti Member of the Legislative Council is the Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia and for Primary Industries. Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick is Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs, for Emergency Services and for Regional Roads Opposition Leader David Speirs unveiled the 15-person team at Parliament House, consisting of seven fresh faces. "This new-look Shadow Cabinet is full of passionate, talented and diverse individuals who will drive a fresh vision for the future of South Australia," Mr Speirs said. "We are united in our goal to make our great state an even better place to live, work and raise a family. I want South Australians, regardless of their postcode, to have access to high-quality healthcare closer to home and secure job opportunities. "All of these things can only be achieved with a strong economy, and we look forward to presenting our positive agenda over the coming months and years. "While the team I lead will provide an alternative vision for South Australia and not opposition for opposition's sake, we will certainly still hold Peter Malinauskas and his government to account."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/55697f5f-b9b7-4092-8543-de633730a91b.JPG/r2_265_5181_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

David Basham has a new direction and plan for his term as State Member of Parliament for electorate of Finniss Michael Simmons