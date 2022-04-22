news, local-news,

StudyAdelaide visited Goolwa and Victor Harbor on Wednesday, April 21 with a bus load of international students to meet with prospective employers and business groups. The idea is to show local businesses how easy it is to employ international students, as in most cases the students' visas already allow them to work with the need for an additional applications or sponsorship on the part of the employer and for the students to discover new regions within South Australia where they might like to live and work. Previous tours to the Murraylands and South East have already resulted in international students moving to these locations and starting new jobs. There was a trip to Goolwa, a ride on the Cockle Train and Victor Harbor, then into panel discussions and employers expo at McCracken Country Club. International student Rudraksh from India said he loved the initiative. "Victor Harbor is a happy and bustling town which had opportunities in the hospitality industry which I didn't know existed. Me as an international student loved this multicultural learning experience provided by Study Adelaide and I believe it will help me in my future endeavours," Rudraksh said. Nikki from the Philippines has been in Adelaide for the past three years and not aware of the possibilities outside the CBD. "Having been in Adelaide for the past three years and limited to what the CBD has to offer, having this trip to Victor Harbor has shifted my perspective of what more South Australia can offer. I remember on my flight to Adelaide and the TSA Agent asked me, 'why Adelaide? What's in there?' I reckon I have so much more to show for if I ever meet him again," Nikki said. "I gather that the region itself has so much more to offer. It's like the gift that keeps on giving! Yes, the council and the private businesses has done an amazing job developing the area, yet there's still so much more potential to be tapped and discovered. "The idea to me is sold that if I am given the chance to work in this region, I'll take it. I think it will provide the work-life balance that someone likes me searches for and I reckon there's plenty of legroom for career and personal growth. "I personally believe that people moving into the region will contribute to the diversity and development of the area as well as respond to the dearth of manpower they need. With the prospect of making transportation and commute more accessible, I am excited to how far the development in this regional area can go."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/03890a2d-ff74-4249-bb1a-561e7fb47833.jpeg/r0_228_1816_1254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg