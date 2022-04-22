More walking trails at Hindmarsh Island

news, local-news,

Visitors to the Murray Mouth area will be able to enjoy a greater variety of experiences with the construction of additional walking trails being constructed at Lawari Conservation Park. The Goolwa to Wellington Local Action Planning Association (GWLAP) is undertaking the project which is funded by the Australian Government under the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program. Complementing the trail construction is the planting of a further 8,000 local native plants in the vicinity to improve habitat for local fauna and enhance the amenity of the area for visitors. Plants are being grown by the Hindmarsh Island Landcare Group and the Clayton Bay Nursery and Environment Group with the assistance of dedicated volunteers. Work is being undertaken by local contractors and suppliers along with the GWLAP field crew. The trail commences at the entrance to the park from Mundoo Channel Drive. Following the lake edge for around 1km, it includes a loop section through revegetated areas for a total of 1.75 km. It can be completed in around half an hour or enjoyed for longer periods with stops along the way. GWLAP General Manager Ross Oke said that the trail adds to sections of trail constructed by GWLAP last year from the Murray Mouth to Mundoo Channel car park with funding from the same Program. "These trails form valuable infrastructure for visitors to enjoy greater access to the reserve and have contact with nature while getting some exercise. They give visitors the opportunity to take in water views across to the Coorong, observe the wonderful birdlife and enjoy walking through areas of native vegetation and reconstructed habitat," he said. Community consultation on the location of trails was facilitated by the SA Department of Environment and Water and incorporated into a detailed action plan for the reserve. For more information please contact Ross Oke, General Manager, GWLAP on 0427917511 or ross.oke@gwlap.org.au

