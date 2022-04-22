news, local-news,

All around the world people are looking at the horrors of the invasion by Russia into the Ukraine. A Waitpinga woman Terry Field is moved so much by the plight experienced by the Ukrainians that she has organised a fundraising event. "As a Waitpinga citizen I've personally organised an online fundraising event to assist humanitarian aid for Ukrainians fleeing devastating circumstances," Terry said. "I will hold an artwork auction to help generate interest and provide greater opportunity for a significant amount raised." The online auction is via Facebook and Twitter. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5141808555885461&set=a.780470872019273 https://twitter.com/AlongsideME/status/1510844332089098240?cxt=HHwWgICq0cm6zPcpAAAA "Being housebound and bedridden due to long-term chronic illness, I wanted to contribute more than personal donations to help those facing such horrendous upheaval. My husband and I have donated this watercolour, 'Seeds of Hope', by Adelaide artist, Lorraine Brown," Terry said. "The auction closes April 30 and presently a bid of $600 has been received. CARE Australia are the sole beneficiaries of this auction, as it will assist their work at borders neighbouring Ukraine." Terry wrote to CARE Australia and received a positive response. "How absolutely amazing, the painting is stunning. We are so grateful that you have chosen CARE Australia and our Ukraine appeal as the sole beneficiary, we absolutely give permission for you to disclose this information. "I have also made our social media team aware and they have asked if you could please tag @careaustralia in any posts. Thank you so much for your generosity and support of CARE Australia." CARE Australia Supporter Care Co- ordinator Emma Latham responded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/ff2b3552-a0f9-49c6-9e8c-e15228a3c690.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg