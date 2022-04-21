news, local-news,

Nigel Morris' move as CEO of the District Council of Yankalilla to CEO of Alexandrina Council had huge ramifications in and for the Yankalilla district. However, the council has been quick to act as it undergoes a thorough recruitment process for the position. The District Council of Yankalilla has appointed Kate O'Neill as the Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the District Council of Yankalilla. District Council of Yankalilla Mayor Simon Rothwell said Ms O'Neill was an experienced senior leader in local government and would be a great fit for the organisation. "Ms O'Neill comes highly recommended, she currently is the General Manager, Organisational & Community Development at the City of Mitcham and previously was the Deputy CEO of the Broken Hill City Council and held senior roles at the Adelaide City Council," Mr Rothwell said. "We look forward to welcoming Ms O'Neill on May 9, I believe she is the perfect candidate to continue delivering council's vision and guide our dedicated and capable team through this transition period while we go through the formal recruitment process for our ongoing CEO. "It is an exciting time with council entering the construction phase with many of our major projects and I have no doubt Ms. O'Neill will hit the ground running. "I'd like to thank the City of Mitcham, Ms O'Neill's current employer for their collaboration, this is a great example of a metro and regional council working together for the benefit of both of our communities", Mr Rothwell said. M. O'Neill is looking forward to working at the District Council of Yankalilla to continue to implement the council's strategic vision and lead an innovative-community focused administration. "I love the Yankalilla district and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the community," Ms O'Neill said. "I look forward to working with the elected members and staff to support continuity and have oversight of the exciting major projects being delivered across the district, whilst the council goes through their CEO recruitment process."

