A first time study in South Australia has seen piled up plastic rubbish littered along shorelines giving way to microplastics finding their way into human food supplies. From Victor Harbour to Robe and Kangaroo Island beaches, a Flinders University research team have sampled varying levels of microplastics on 10 popular beaches across South Australia. Their findings have seen broken-down microplastics are now being found in blue mussels and water within the intertidal zone. Professor Karen Burke da Silva said that urgent help is needed to combat this problem. "Our findings shed light on the urgent need to prevent microplastic pollution by working with the communities, industries and government to protect these fragile marine systems," Professor Silva said. "Low to medium levels of microplastics that are less than 5mm in size measured in the common blue mussel, a filter feeder affected by ecosystem conditions, were measured to analyse the main kinds of pollution affecting the environment, and single-use plastic was the main offender." Plastic types being found include: polyamide, polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylic resin, polyethyleneterephthalate and cellulose. These fragments can be found in wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the once pristine Southern Ocean and gulf waters of South Australia. "The areas examined include some biodiversity hotspots of global significance, including the breeding ground of the Great Cuttlefish in the Northern Spencer Gulf and marine ecosystems more diverse than the Great Barrier Reef such as Coffin Bay, so cleanup and prevention measures are long overdue," Professor Silva said. "Apart from the harvesting of blue mussels, we also need to consider the impact of microplastic particles entering other parts of the human food chain with microplastic pollution expected to increase in the future." This is the first time a study has measured the presence of microplastics in South Australia's coastline, in areas important both for shipping, fishing and tourism, along with other industries and local communities.

