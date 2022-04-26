Police seek help to identify two men at Back Valley

news, local-news, SAPOL, Victor Harbour police, Back Valley

Victor Harbor Police are urging for any public help and seeking assistance to identify two men allegedly committing crimes at Back Valley. Just after 7pm on Saturday, April 23 two men forced their way into a home on Mayfield Road, Back Valley armed with a firearm and a baton. The men stole cash and fled the scene in a sliver Holden Commodore. The home owner received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment. Police believe that this was not a random incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can also provide information online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. You can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f8cc7aea-58a3-421e-b9d0-a0dbe7ef1c3f.png/r19_21_373_221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg