Port Victor Combined Probus Club welcome new president

The Port Victor Combined Probus Club April meeting has seen and welcomed a new committee change. Patricia Lloyd has been named as the new President, and Pat Ritter as Secretary. Patricia gave her profile, which included a surprise visit to England to see her sister after 47 years. This was accompanied by some beautiful photos of her travels around the UK. The guest speaker after morning tea was unexpectedly indisposed, and Councillor Dr. Marilyn Henderson kindly stepped up to talk about her involvement with Council on the Ageing (COTA) an organization close to her heart. Her focus has been on all aspects of positive ageing, and she spoke of maximizing independent programs, for example, the Moving Right Along Program after the surrendering of one's driving licence. She is also focused on being a Climate Warrior and the council representative on the Murray-Darling Basin Authority. Dr. Marilyn Henderson then answered questions from the floor. One of the questions asked was "Have you ever wondered about the need for the barrages on the Murray at Goolwa?" The Probus Club of Port Victor Combined recently had a picnic on the lovely lawns at the barrage and were shown around by a very knowledgeable person who explained it all from the water flow to the many swimming and basking seals who frequent the calm water. The River Murray is Australia's second longest river after the Darling and its catchment forms part of the Murray-Darling Basin. The river begins in the Australian Alps and winds its' way 2530 kilometres until it reaches the Southern Ocean at Goolwa. The barrages were built in 1940 to hold back the sea water from entering the Murray so that the fresh river water could be used for irrigation, further up the river. Sluices hold back the water and can be opened or shut depending on the amount of water in the river. There are five barrages in the vicinity, the Goolwa, Mundoo, Boundary Creek, Ewe Island, and the Tauwitchere. For those who attended it was a most interesting day. Our club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 10.00am at Carrikalinga House. All are very welcome to join us.

