Off to Market Victor Harbour Farmers' Market Rain, hail or shine, the farmers markets are open every Saturday from 8 am to 12:30 pm at Grosvenor Gardens. Here you'll find everything from locally produced beef, eggs, fruit and veg right through to chocolate and coffee! Style at the Country Club Geoff Merrill Wines Pairing Dinner Looking for an elegant night out? Saturday, April 30 at the McCracken Country Club enjoy an amazing four course dinner thanks to Geoff Merrill Wines. For bookings call 8551 0200. ADFAS lecture The Diary of Samuel Pepys Mon, May 2. Christian Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor, 10.30am. ADFAS Fleurieu Lecture - The Diary of Samuel Pepys, by Susannah Fullerton, who will talk about Samuel Pepys' experience of the Plague and the Great Fire of London. Visitors phone 0479 174 300. $25 for visitors. Dream Weaving Magic Cedric Varcoe Basket Weaving Workshop, Wednesday, May 4, 10:30am-3:30pm at 29 North Terrace, Port Elliot. Learn traditional Ngarrindjeri Basket Weaving while listening to ancient stories about the local First Nation People. Everything is supplied. Book at www.stickytickets.com.au. Bookings essential. Champagne Supernova! Daniel Champagne live in concert A leading light in acoustic music and guitar virtuoso, Daniel Champagne will be performing live at The Hotel Victor on Friday, May 6. From 8pm-10pm watch a jaw-dropping show and witness one of the most exciting Australian acts going around. Locally Handcrafted Goods May Market Saturday, May 7 at Carrickalinga House, Victor Harbor, 10.am-2pm. There will be handcrafted goods, including plants on offer and looks to be a stunning day out at the markets. For more information call Margot on 8552 7081. Hustle and Bustle Victor Harbor Beachside Market Sunday, May 8, 9am-4pm The Esplanade comes alive with the hustle of the Beachside Market. From Bric a brack to fashion! Tools, jewelry, hot food and plenty more. Roll on! Senior Citizens Indoor Carpet Bowls Thursday, April 28. Carrickalinga House, 1pm-3.30pm. Run by Victor Harbor & District Senior Citizens Club. Ph: 0435 354 268.

