Encounter Bay Bowling Club (EBBC) have elected a new board at their EBBC Annual General Meeting. The new looking board will consist of: There were 54 players out in perfect sunshine for Thursday Social Bowls and with sponsors, BCS Electrical and Coastal Lawns and more it was shaping up to be a perfect day on the greens. The winners were the pair of Gaynor Staak and Barry Hamilton on 33 plus 18. Rolling into second on the day were Graeme Robertson, Dean Lindner and Pam Bakker on the same score 33 plus 18! Third was Leo Staak, Geoff Watkins and Allan Pearce on 32 plus 13 Heading into the Saturday social bowls, it was once again beautiful bowling weather and the day was sponsored by Yilki Store. The winners of the day were Chris Price, Greg Pearson and Shirley Wilkinson playing for the first time in two years. The score was 34 plus 20 Second was Des Parsons, Roger Hutchinson and Liz Warner on 33 plus 15 Rolling into third position was Jan Bakker, Colin Jones and Anne Pearl on 32 plus 13 For anyone interested in having a roll, Thursday and Saturday are the days Social Bowls run. The game is played all winter and starting time is 12pm arrival for a 12.30pm play. The Presidents Pairs Comp starts on Tuesday, May 10. Please contact the club if you and a partner wish to play on 85521693.

