Large wins across the board in round four of women's footy

There were large wins across the board in round four of the Great Southern Football League Women's competition. It started on Friday night, April 22, when Strathalbyn fell one point short of scoring a ton, kicking 15.9 (99) to Victor Harbor's 1.0 (6). Indi Miller kicked six goals and Megan Rich had five for the Roosters, while Natasha Fairhurst saved the Roos' face with their only goals. Best players for Strathalbyn were Miller, Emma Chapman, Morgan Tucker, Katie Ehlers, and Rich. Best players for Victor Harbor were Aloura Kirk, Tegan Yeomans, Jasmine Bailey, Liz Hayman, and Ayzia Arnold. On Sunday morning, McLaren hosted and undermanned Yankalilla and, despite their inaccuracy, they had a big win, 13.18 (96) to 1.1 (7). Sophia Flanagan-Sjoberg was the main goalkicker for McLaren with six, while Amelia Bilney was Yankalilla's sole goalkicker. Best players for McLaren were Sophia Flanagan-Sjoberg, Lauren Reynolds, Katie Whish, Brooke Archbold, and Jordan Bartolic. Best players for Yankalilla were Kimberley Rowe, Molly Watters, Teagan Stewart, Chloe Howlett, and Lauren Haywood. In the last game, Mount Compass was held scoreless by Willunga, who scored 11.14 (80). Lauren Buchanan, Courtney Gum, and Courtney Gutschmidt bagged two goals apiece. Best players were Willunga were Gutschmidt, Buchanan, Tamara Page, Jodie Hunt, and Katrice Turner. Best players for Mount Compass were Demi Sharp, Kiara Upitis, Georgina Thomas, Caroline Scott, and Olivia Bendt.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/0028a57a-173b-488b-89b4-430ac3a75f04.JPG/r2_0_4926_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg