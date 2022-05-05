news, local-news, Sophie Conlon, Matt Welch, Victor Harbor Times

Two new journalists have taken over the reins of The Times Victor Harbor, and they are excited to bring local news to the people of the Fleurieu Peninsula. Sophie Conlon and Matt Welch have stepped into their new roles and are trilled to be continuing the 110 year legacy that is The Times. Sophie, Matt and the rest of the team are also excited to announce that from Thursday, May 12 they will host a pop-up office at the Connect Victor business hub every Thursday 10am to 12pm. During this time, the community can visit the hub at 138 Hindmarsh Road, Victor Harbor and share stories, place ads and classifieds, and have a chat with the team. I am so excited to be working at the newspaper that I grew up reading. From scouring the netball results each week to stories about me in school surfing and at art shows, it is exciting to go from featuring in the paper, to writing it. I grew up in Victor Harbor and am overjoyed to be home and sharing the news that matters in my community. Previously, I have worked at the Border Chronicle and have volunteered at a few community radio stations. I have always had a strong connection with The Times, In fact, I have a family connection here too, my nanna, Marilyn Arnold, was a typist many many years ago, and my dad, Shaun Conlon, was a graphic artist here for a brief period. I am honoured to be taking over from journalists who I hold in high regard, and who I looked up to through my schooling and university years. Matt and I make a great team and I know we can continue to share what matters across the Fleurieu. I look forward to meeting everyone in my new role. You can reach me at 0476 816 078 or sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au I love telling good, productive and personal stories. Stories with a journalists' voice and opinion all through it makes for a boring read in my opinion and I don't want to write that way. I want to tell YOUR story. Whether it's your best mate scoring a century in the B grades, a band playing an important show you would love the community to support, a personal accomplishment or you kicked a goal on the siren to send your team into the grand final, I want to tell them all! I'm born and bred in South Australia and grew up in the Southern suburbs. I previously worked in NSW and completed my cadetship at Southern Highland News. I received an ACM award for my contributions in sport reporting and was also awarded a Berrima District Sport Award for sport coverage in the Southern Highlands. I returned to South Australia in 2021 and worked for the Murray Valley Standard. I still get to work alongside Sharon and Dylan from the Standard as our regional SA papers have a 'one big team feel', but this is a new and fresh opportunity here at the Victor Harbor Times and I'm excited to get started. I also look forward to working with Sophie who has a vast and passionate knowledge of the paper and the community. We will be welcoming a third journalist into the ranks in the near future and we can't wait to have them onboard the team. We can't wait to give you the best in-depth and personal stories of the people within the Fleurieu community. If you have a story idea please don't hesitate to give me a call on: 0429 503 566 or you can email me at matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au

