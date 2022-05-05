news, local-news, Who's running in Mayo?, federal election, Mayo

The race to the federal election is on and candidates hoping to win the seat of Mayo have hit the campaign trail hard. There are nine candidates for Mayo, in order of their place on the ballot they are: The Seat of Mayo covers the Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills. The Federal Election will be held Saturday May 21 and early voting will begin on Monday, May 9. For information on how to vote visit https://www.aec.gov.au/ The Times caught up with each candidate to find out why they decided to run in the federal election and what they would deliver if they were elected. Marisa Bell said she was committed to justice and would be a strong voice in parliament for the people of Mayo. "I am an intensive care nurse and a nurse educator, working in the health system all my working life. I am deeply committed to social justice and a fair society where every person can fulfil their potential and live a safe and prosperous life. Where our older residents no longer unfairly struggle to access home care and aged care support services. As a frontline worker, I have experienced the stresses that the health system is under. I understand the need for better resources to support nurses, doctors and patients," she said. "As the daughter of Italian migrants. I share the love of culture, hard work and diversity that migrants bring to this country. I am passionate about my community and will be a strong voice for the people of Mayo. Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face. We need to transition to a safer, more diversified economy, creating jobs for the future." Padma Champlin said she has spent her life volunteering and is she is elected, will create a strong, connected community. "I am the Animal Justice Party candidate for Mayo, in Peramangk, Ngarrindjeri and Kaurna country," she said. "I have stepped forward to address the oppressive injustices that are crimes against animals and nature. I advocate for a kinder world for animals, people and the planet. Taking animals out of agriculture is a powerful leap forward to ensure we survive climate change. "I have spent my life working in the arts and music industry and in small business as a buyer for indigenous communities. I have been a lifelong volunteer for children's sponsorship programs and refugee groups, animal sanctuaries, animal rescue, conservation and presented shows on community radio. "As a representative of my electorate I will working to create a strong, connected community that is compassion based. One that prospers from plant based technologies and puts power and decision making back in the hands of local business, away from multinational favouritism." Jacob Van Raalte said he believed individuals could make a better world. "I am a Libertarian. To me this is a competition about freedom vs force. I stand by the motto of our party to deliver less government and more freedom. Politicians make big promises to try and get elected, but they have no skills to deliver these promises. They have no money. All they can do is tax people, in other words, all they can do is threaten to throw people in jail if they don't pay for the promises they make," he said. "In some ways the relationship between government and its citizens is inherently an abusive one. We don't threaten to beat our wives if they don't have dinner on the table on time, but we overlook this basic immorality when it comes to those who rule over us. Governments should be our servants, not our masters, and their powers strictly limited. "Unlike other politicians, I will not stand up and promise to solve the problems of other peoples lives. I cannot not, and no politician or government can. They can make things worse, and they frequently do. Our once free country is devolving into an over regulated over taxed mess. If I am elected I will do my best to return as much money and as much freedom to the people as I possibly can. I believe that is is only individuals, acting freely within their own families and communities that can make a better world." Incumbent Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie said if re-elected she will continue to put the people of Mayo first. "For more than three decades, the constituents of Mayo did not matter to the major parties. We were a safe seat. We were taken for granted. But for the last six years we have made our voices heard. And together, we have had enormous success in making our region matter on a national stage. But we've got more to do," she said. "We need real action to improve health and aged care for our most vulnerable, ensure water security for the Murray-Darling Basin and make meaningful strides to address climate change. I am a safe pair of hands to work with whoever forms Government to ensure our priorities are delivered. "Ultimately, I am guided by a simple notion: If a Bill is good for the people of Mayo, I support it. If it is not, I do not. I vote for Mayo - every single time. Our community deserves no less." Greg Elliot said if elected the Greens will invest in climate action, housing and Medicare. "I have lived in Hawthorndene since 1982. I have been an educator in the secondary and tertiary sectors in the performing arts. Some of the most rewarding teaching I have ever done has been in my current role as a tutor with indigenous students; the I.T.A.S. mentoring program helps compensate indigenous disadvantage by assisting students to achieve at university. I have been a theatre director, staging shows with primary and secondary students, community and professional theatre. I grew native plants, grasses and trees for Trees For Life for 20 years," he said. "I am standing as the Greens candidate for Mayo because I believe the Greens have the best policies to make our electorate even better. I know the Greens will take strong action on climate change, they will create more public housing, and they will strengthen Medicare and improve public transport by investing in passenger and freight rail." Allison Bluck said with her background in finance she will ensure a strong budget is delivered. "I have put myself forward as a candidate because I love where I live, and I am excited about the possibility of more young, indigenous women like me representing their communities in parliament," she said. "I have worked in finance for 11 years. I began my career in the public service where I worked on the reconciliation of the bottom line of the budget, and then went to the private sector, where I have worked with businesses of all sizes on making complex financial decisions. My background in finance and economics has given me a solid platform for the work of an MP and a strong understanding of government spending. "I want to ensure that we are managing the budget well. It is only with the strong economy delivered by the Morrison Liberal Government that we can have a stronger future to deliver the services and infrastructure needed in Mayo." Samantha McGrail said the United Australia Party will present multi-generational policies that put Australia first. "I live here in the beautiful coastal town of Victor Harbor and have resided in the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula for around 10 years, and have been working and supporting those with disabilities and in mental health. I thoroughly enjoyed this career as supporting people with disabilities and watching them achieve their goals was beyond satisfying," she said. "As the Federal candidate for UAP representing Mayo, we will raise the aged pension by $180 per fortnight, forgive HECS debts and make higher education free. We will cap the interest on home loans to 3 per cent for 5 years, and make the first $30,000 on home loans tax deductible. We will return $1 trillion of Australian Super, currently invested offshore for investment in our nation and put in place a 15% export license on Iron ore to clear federal government debt. The UAP stands alone in presenting policies that are multi-generational and unashamedly focused on putting our nation first." Tonya Scott said she hoped to help aged care services across Mayo if she is elected. "I'm a mother and a grandmother living in Strathalbyn. I'm seeking to represent my community in Parliament and provide a voice for people ignored by the major parties. I've worked for many years in aged care, childcare and disability care. I'm also a foster carer and a volunteer with the Country Fire Service. I aim to be a strong advocate for vulnerable people in our community. I'm especially keen to ensure Mayo has good, well-staffed aged care facilities and ensure sustainable government funding for aged care needs in the future," she said. "We must address the national housing crisis: we need to increase the supply of housing by banning foreign ownership, and lower demand for housing by reducing immigration. We need to ensure foreign-owned multinationals pay their fair share of tax. We need to reform our family law and child support systems. "I'm backing Pauline Hanson's demand for a Royal Commission into the management of the COVID-19 pandemic." Mark Neugebauer is running with the Australian Federation Party and said he hopes to be a voice for all Australians. "I moved to SA in 2008 from NSW and have lived in the southern region of Adelaide for 14 years. I am married with 5 children and one grandchild," he said. "I have had a varied career history, holding positions in Warehousing, Transport, Training, Disability Employment, and most recently in the Disability sector for the past 7 years, up until 30th November 2022. During my career I have held many leadership positions, roles which have provided me with many skills, and has put me in good stead to liaise and collaborate with many varied stakeholders. "I decided to stand for the seat of Mayo after becoming disheartened by the current state of politics in Australia and the unchallenged attack on our freedoms. After seeing many hundreds of thousands of Australians being silenced and ignored over the past 2 years by bureaucrats and politicians, I intend to be their voice."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/f437d7d1-ffbd-48a8-b8cd-478870633ed5.jpg/r3_53_998_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg