After a Covid hiatus, Books and Words of Western Fleurieu is back again. This is a friendly, fun-loving group passionate about books and anything to do with words and writing, poetry, drama, art and even music! The aim is to promote and organise these types of events in the district. In the past they have hosted writing workshops, readings, book discussion dinners, talks and readings by resident and visiting authors, playwrights, artists and comedians, music and poetry in the garden, and poets in the brewery. Check out the website for a look at some of the highlights of events held in the past: http://booksandwordsgroup.weebly.com Last month we held a Quiz Night (don't worry about the questions, just have fun!), which turned out to be an uproarious event, ably directed by Marcus Richards, the present chairperson, who despite an insurrection from the back stalls, had some tricks up his sleeve and numerous prizes to award. One participant was heard to say: "A very gracious MC in the face of such a bolshy group". The Club Fleurieu bar kept everyone happy. There were questions on Australian literature, children's books, historical and crime fiction, autobiography and more, some more challenging but many old favourites too. Our next event "Connecting with Books and Words", will be on Sunday May 15 from 1pm to 6pm at the home of Barbara and Brian Matthews, 14 Jervois Rd. Normanville. This is a chance to learn more, meet some new people, hear some stories and maybe a poem or two. Bring some food to share and a drink. Maybe you are new to the area? Please feel free to come along and join in. RSVP by May 10 booksandwordsgroup@gmail.com or Barbara on 0402 088 016 and keep an eye out for our Spring Haiku day Thursday September 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/9004e855-679b-47ce-b97d-18f1928e4b46.jpg/r10_627_4022_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg