news, local-news,

Privately-owned bushland along the Fleurieu coasts and on Kangaroo Island are receiving a boost thanks to the Revitalising Private Conservation SA Program (RPCSA). Reducing feral pigs on Kangaroo Island is one of the grant projects funded by RPCSA. This project used thermal assisted aerial culling over 145,000 hectares to control feral pig populations and reduce their environmental impacts, such as spreading root-rot fungus Phytophthora. Seventeen other local grant funded projects are increasing the extent and quality of Heritage Agreement properties to safeguard significant flora and fauna species. Local landowner Brad Page was able to extensively tackle extensive Gorse infestations and feral animals to improve the habitat for the vulnerable Bassian thrush and endangered Mount Compass Oak-bush, Allocasuarina robusta. "This Program highlights and supports the vital work of private conservation landholders. Program Outreach Officers, Bec and Aleesha have come out on site to see what we are trying to achieve." Says Colin Wilson and Bev Maxwell, co-owners of Strepera in Kangaroo Island. The benefits of this state-wide program are explained by Drs Katherine Moseby from Secret Rocks Heritage Agreement on the Eyre Peninsula, "The Revitalising Private Conservation Program is leading the way through their partnership of non-government organisations. They are delivering real on-ground benefits for landholders and conservation." Through three grant rounds, 195 properties across the state have received a share in the $2M grant funding for on-ground long term conservation work. With the in-kind contributions from landholders and volunteers totalling over $3.1 M, conservation landowners are delivering real environmental outcomes such as weed and feral animal control, fencing, erosion control, threatened species protection and riparian restoration. The community has also benefited with over 280 local business engaged. Heritage Agreements, established between the landholder and the Minister for Environment and Water protect high quality remnant native vegetation on private land in perpetuity. Currently there are over 1600 HA's established across SA, with 97 new HA applications received over the last 18 months. RPCSA is an innovative collaboration of non-government organisations in the biodiversity and agricultural sectors, involving Livestock SA, Nature Foundation, Trees For Life, Nature Conservation Society SA, and Conservation Council. Funded by the SA Government, the program focusses on building momentum, awareness and expansion of the current Heritage Agreement program. Keep up-dated on the program, projects and opportunities for private conservation through the RPCSA Facebook page @RevitalisingConservationSA and Instagram @private_land_conservation_sa To discuss Heritage Agreements or private land conservation call Outreach Officers, Rebecca O'Leary 0434367419 or Aleesha Lesiuk 0419035459.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/1f57ef4a-edc5-41d6-b095-24024cfe57b7.JPG/r1_110_2254_1383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg