news, local-news,

The Alexandrina Council have begun work on concept designs to upgrade the Encounter Bikeway between Goolwa North and Chiton. Council representatives, architects and engineers have conducted a full site walkover of the bikeway. The section of the bikeway under review is from Laffins Point, Goolwa North and Seagull Avenue, Chiton. Data has been collected from 12 locations along the path to identify the current behaviour of vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian users. While preparing the concept plans there will be consideration of alternative routes to improve safety and experience. There will be a period of community engagement from late May to early June, during this time there will be two open days, and people can submit feedback via MySay portal, or written submission. The council expects the final designs will be ready in August 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/9998a727-b8ce-4ecf-a77a-94c903c64eff.jpg/r0_327_4032_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg