Four Fleurieu Peninsula students have been awarded a prestigious a Playford Trust scholarship to assist them in their university studies. Rory Bowls, Joshua Grist, Mckale O'Flaherty, and Cameron Tugwell were presented with their scholarships along with over 40 South Australian students in a ceremony in Adelaide on Thursday April 21. Rory, from Mount Compass, received a Playford Trust Regional Science and Engineering Scholarship to support his studies in civil engineering at Flinders University. He was one of six students to be awarded this scholarship of $4000. In year 12 at Tatachilla Lutheran College, Rory won the Top of Subject awards for all five of his SACE stage 2 subjects. This academic success and a goal of helping the community led Rory to enrol to study civil engineering. Joshua, who grew up on the Fleurieu, received the Coopers Brewery / Playford Trust Honours Scholarship to support his continuing studies at the University of Adelaide in genetics and ecology. There was only one scholarship open in this category and Joshua the lucky applicant to be awarded $7000. Through his university studies Joshua has received the faculty's Outstanding Academic Achievement Award twice and has travelled to Cambodia and Laos with the help of a New Colombo Plan grant to see first-hand the ecological and agricultural challenges those countries face. Joshua's Honours degree will shed light on genetic mechanisms controlling the timing of crucial phases in the growth and development of barley crops, and how these mechanisms interact with environmental conditions McKale, from Goolwa, received a Nyrstar/Playford Trust Scholarship for his studies of chemical engineering at the University of Adelaide, majoring in renewable energy. During his schooling at Investigator College at Victor Harbor, Makale developed an interest in chemistry and mathematics. Mckale believes in a future of renewable energy and through his studies he wants to contribute to our states transition towards carbon neutral, sustainable energy consumption. With help from his scholarship Mckale recently gained practical experience at the Port Pirie led smelter. Cameron, from McLaren Vale and who is in his third year of an electrical engineering degree at Flinders University was also awarded a Nyrstar/Playford Trust Scholarship. For his academic success at university Cameron received a Vice Chancellor's Letter of Commendation in 2021. Cameron also recently gained some experience at the Port Pirie led smelter, during his time there he was stationed in the electrical engineering and engineering projects departments. Mckale and Cameron were two of four students who were awarded the two-year Nyrstar/Playford Trust scholarships valued at $20,000 each. Chair of the trust Dean Brown said the students who received scholarships had remarkable talent. "The talent is remarkable and the study areas diverse," he said. "They're working in everything from lasers, photonics and renewable energy to bushfire risk, artificial intelligence and traffic management technologies."

