Could you be a councillor?

City of Victor Harbor Residents have been encoraged to think about what they want from their elected members before the local council elections are held later in the year. The Victor Harbor Community Action Group (VHCAG) will run a residents forum to give the community a chance to talk to current and former members of the City of Victor Harbor council. The forum will be held Wednesday, May 11 from 7pm at the Christian Gospel Centre, 2 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor. Acting secretary of VHCAG and former City of Victor Harbor councillor, Terry Andrews encoraged residents to consider nominating themselves for council and said the night would be a good opportunity to learn more. "We want to get people to start thinking about what type of council they want to have," he said. Anyone who is interested in the future of the council is invited to attend. Mr Andrews said he believed a six week campaign before the November 10 close of voting was minimal and residents should start asking questions earlier rather than later. For more information on the forum, contact Mr Andrews on 0451 140 543 or email voiceforall14@gmail.com .

