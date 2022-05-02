news, local-news, Fleurieu Connections package, Victor Harbor Road, Main South Road, road upgrades, Fleurieu

A $560 million road upgrade project underway in the Fleurieu will see work take place until the end of May 2022. The Fleurieu Connections package is a major road work project which will duplicate Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road. Night work will be undertaken on Sunday to Thursday nights from 7pm to 7am. These nightworks will take place until the end of May and during this work, there will be short-term closures along Main South Road and detours on Victor Harbor Road. The work includes installing temporary barriers along Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road. Once the barriers have been installed, the next step will be the construction of the new duplicated carriageway behind the barriers. The aim of the project is to have safer and faster journeys for motorists and look to provide a vital boost for local tourism and communities. Please follow the direction of onsite traffic controllers and posted signage. Local access and freight access will be maintained. Speed and lane restrictions will be in place. Please plan ahead, allow extra time and take care while travelling through the area. For more information and to see the concept designs on the project, please visit: www.fcalliance.com.au/projects/victor-harbor-road

