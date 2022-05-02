news, local-news, Southern Surf Festival, Middleton Point, surfing, Surfing South Australia, Victor Harbor, Jocelyn Neumueller, Craig Potgieter

As the waves crashed over the shores at Middleton Point, over 200 competitors were vying for State Championship surfing glory, but most importantly, creating good and inclusive vibes along the way. Beginning on Friday, April 29 and finishing up on Sunday, May 1, the Surfing South Australia, 2022 Southern Surf Festival was a three day celebration of South Australian surfing and competition. With several competitions held such as: shortboard, longboard and kneeboard surfing along with an inter club twin-fin and single-fin event, the event still loves a friendly contest, but has "cutback" on the competition aspect and focused more on the love of surfing in recent years. Southern Surf Festival event organiser, Craig Potgieter said that the Fleurieu community really embraced the event and helped out the organisers which was really appreciated. "The residents were really great and supportive," Craig said. "Several helped us with electricity, rubbish collection and even let us park on their property with our vans and trailers. "They really opened up their homes to us and got behind the event." Middleton Point was the perfect place for the three day event and provided a great competition setting. "The amazing thing about Middleton Point is that it's like an amphitheater," Craig said. "You don't really notice it unless you're a competitor, when you look back up, it's like a massive grandstand with people everywhere. You feel like you're at Adelaide Oval, but surfing. It's a weird feeling. "But, the surf there is known as one of the most consistent in the world. It caters for everyone and different levels of surfer. It's a natural, beautiful place to hold an event like this." Victor Harbor native, World Para Champion, Jocelyn Neumueller said it was great to be back home competing. "It's been a year since I've competed back home and it was great to get out and see people getting involved," Neumueller said. "The Southern Surf Festival is the only event that has a para division in it at the moment, so to see people out in the surf, regardless of ability is fantastic. "There were more people this year in the para division than last year. There were also a lot of people living with disabilities watching someone wanting to get involved with surfing. "Having the sport on show and seeing people eager to be involved was the biggest thing for me. I love the competition side, but seeing people get involved is a bigger highlight for me. "It's not only for people living with a disability to have the para division, it's there for everyone. "The exposure can help people get involved and also highlights the abilities of para surfers." For all the competition results, please head to www.southernsurffestival.com.au. To keep up to date with all things surfing in South Australia, please follow: www.facebook.com/Surfing-South-Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/9f4f8cc4-a5d8-4ef2-87d0-31079dceada5.jpg/r317_336_2455_1544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg