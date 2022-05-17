news, local-news, 'It could have smashed my skull': warning after log splitter injury, Mick Mullett, log splitter

Mick Mullett said he was lucky to be alive after a wood splitting incident landed him in the emergency room. Mr Mullett, of Waitpinga, explained he was using a hydraulic log splitter when a chunk of stringy bark exploded and a 7kg fragment hit him square in the face. "I had blood everywhere and I was a bit dazed," he said. "I was smart enough to turn the machine off and isolate the fuel while I was stumbling around. "To get smacked in the face that hard, that it has you going through the air - it felt like my feet were off the ground." Mr Mullett warned people to make sure they were safe when undertaking the activity, which is common at this time of year. He said was worried about the safety of anybody using a log splitter - especially those who were inexperienced - given he had followed the safety guidelines and had still been injured Mr Mullet contacted the company who manufactured the machine after the accident and, when approached by the The Times, a spokesperson said they were looking into the complaint. He also contacted the Department of Business and Consumer Affairs, who could not comment during an ongoing investigation. "CBS is currently assessing this complaint and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point," a spokesperson said. Mr Mullet believes that the machines need a guard to protect users. "It needs a guard, it definitely needs a guard. What scares me is that you can hire them, so you can have people with no experience with them," he said. "I think they should all come with them. There is a really high chance of someone dying from something like that." Since the accident, Mr Mullett has been on strict orders to relax and to avoid activities that cause eye strain, such as reading and watching television.

