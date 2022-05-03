Goolwa Classic Boat Regatta | PHOTOS

news, local-news, Goolwa warf, Goolwa classc boat regatta

The PS Oscar W led the way for a fleet of smaller vessels at the recent Goolwa Classic Boat Regatta. The regatta was held on Saturday, April 23 at the Goolwa Warf and was a great day out for all involved. From 2pm spectators on the Wharf enjoyed the views of the Murray River filled with classic boats participating in the Parade of Sail. Following the sailing spectacle there was a sausage sizzle at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club, made available thanks to Armfield Wooden Boats. There was also a short talk on the Classic Boat Regatta and the 2023 South Australian Wooden Boat Festival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/aa14603e-079d-4979-93e7-f3d4b25cd848.jpg/r0_375_7360_4533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg