The Kantjinwald Muralpi Po:lar Pulgi recently held a special morning to introduce more local Aboriginal knowledge to its students. Staff at the Port Elliot Kindergarten (PEK) have worked hard over the last few years to introduce their Reconciliation Action Plan. As part of the plan, the kindergarten hosts a welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony at the beginning of each school year, though it was delayed this year due to Covid-19. The kindergarten's director Sarah Mack said the action plan and events like this were important to teach young generations the truth about Aboriginal peoples and their history. "This years National Reconciliation Week theme is be brave, make change, it takes bravery to challenge our own biases, to listen, and we have a responsibility to be part of the change making," she said. "It is not enough to want to see change, we have to make it." Local Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri leaders Kyla McHughes and Cedric Varcoe helped to host the morning at PEK. Kyla conducted the Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony and said she was impressed Kindergarten staff were taking these actions towards reconciliation. "It means a lot to me, I feel like Port Elliot Kindergarten have gone above and beyond what the norm has been," she said. "I feel like they are using every chance to be able to put culture in there. "I am really happy to share my culture, there are always things that are not for everyone, so we don't share those, but a lot of our culture, our language, or traditions, our way of life, I am absolutely happy to share that. "I encourage the younger generation to come up and do the same, I think that's the way forward for reconciliation." Cedric took the students on a walk to Waterport Well to teach them its Creation story, he also shared the Dreaming story of the kindergartens mural. On their walk, the children learnt the Creation story of the well, which in Dreaming, was formed by the tears of Ngurunderi as he chased his wives, on this escapade he also formed the Murray River and Victor Harbor coast lines. "I liked walking to the well with my family. Cedric said Ngarrindjeri people got water from the well to drink. They had fire and ate fish near the well," said PEK student Raphi. Staff at PEK agreed through educating the children they were unlearning biases that they had grown up with. PEK teacher Liane Petrou said she could not remember learning anything about Aboriginal people through her schooling. As well as hosting events like this one, PEK staff have integrated the learning into every day activities. Each morning everyone participates in an Acknowledgement of Country, staff and children use Ngarrindjeri language where applicable, and mat time has been renamed yuntulun (Ngarrindjeri for being together). PEK early childhood worker Leanne Conlon said she was excited to be celebrating and teaching the children about Aboriginal peoples culture before the white man arrived. "It's about accepting we are all the same, we are all people," she said. Mrs Mack said they have a great connection with Port Elliot Primary School's Aboriginal community education officer Jade McHughes, who has been an integral part in creating the action plan, and continues to give advice and support with all of the cultural immersion work that the kindergarten does.

