Explore local historical sites this History Month

Have you ever wondered why the State Emergency Services were formed? Or how Warland Reserve got its name? Well you can find out the answers to those questions and more while exploring different exhibitions across the Fleurieu Peninsula as part of South Australia's History Festival. One activity on offer is a self guided tour of the Victor Harbor Cemetery, which was put together by Anne Weygood, Tracey Treloar, and Pat Uppill who are members of the City of Victor Harbor Council Heritage Advisory Group. The ladies were at the cemetery on Sunday, May 1 for the first day History Month to have a chat and hand out tour guide books to guests. Mrs Weygood said History Month and this tour were important because "When we know our history we know where we come from and we know who we are." The ladies explained that they had spent the last six months hard at work deciding who to include and then researching them. "We went for people with a good story, people with an interesting gravestone, famous people, and people who had done something really good around the town," Mrs Uppill said. While doing their research, each lady became enthralled with the stories of those in the cemetery, Mrs Weygood said she was fascinated with Mary O'Leary. "She was the first doctors wife and she actually did the mixing of all the potions and things that the doctor prescribed for people," she said. The ladies made an effort to include the stories of local females, as often they were overlooked in the history books. Mrs Treloar could not pick just one person who she considered a favourite, but said she found the 'less important' people to be interesting. "There are so many great stories behind the people in the cemetery," she said. "It gives you an appreciation of where you live too, knowing more about the town and the people who started it. "It is important to get it before the people who you can access who have the knowledge and the memory of events are gone, if you let it all go it is nearly impossible to get that information again." Guide books for the self guided tour are available at the Victor Harbor Information Centre. All three ladies were excited to explore other History Month events across the Fleurieu, the full History Month guide can be found at https://festival.history.sa.gov.au/

