An opening day in the Yankalilla area will showcase demonstrations on how things were created back in the early settler days. The Yankalilla District Historical Museum is set to hold an open day and the event will showcase agricultural demonstrations which highlight the using of early methods including hay baling, rope making and blacksmith work. There will also be an "Arsenic and Old Lace" exhibition which will be open all week, plus spinning and weaving demonstrations. There will also be historical videos and old tools. All seven sheds on show will depict the various facets of early settlement in the area. For anyone needing a quick refreshment from all the fun, there will be a coffee van at the museum as well for that welcome cup. If you're interested in seeing how things were done in early settler days, head to the Yankalilla District Historical Museum on Wednesday, May 11 from 10am till 3pm.

