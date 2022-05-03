news, local-news, McLaren Eagles, Great Southern Football League, Photography by Mark Liebich, football, victor harbor

Round four of the Men's A Grade Great Southern Football League (GSFL) has seen some big wins, and some hard fought, tough footy. With all five games kicking off on Saturday, April, 30 at 2:30pm, there was a battle between two of the top three teams on the ladder, Encounter Bay and the Myponga Mudlarks. With Encounter Bay sitting second, they wanted to show the Mudlarks they were too good for the side snapping at their heels on the ladder. Coming out the gates strong, Encounter Bay were on top at the end of the first quarter 4.1 (25) 3.0 (18). In the second the Mudlarks got to work and began taking control of the match. Heading into the halftime break it was the Mudlarks on top 6.4 (40) 5.2 (32). Encounter Bay stayed in touch throughout the third quarter which ended at scores of 8.3 (51) 10.6 (66), but in the fourth is when the Mudlarks took complete control and ran out winners 14.9 (93) 9.4 (58). Nicholas Marshall booted six for Encounter Bay, and along with Marcus Lippett, Cohen Pettitt, Lachlan Williams, Hamish Tonkin and Jake Tarca were named as best players for their side. Ben Kennedy, Elliot Chalmers, Delahay Miller, Anthony Kempster, Levi Proude and Harrison Cock were named best on ground for the Mudlarks. Exercising last week's demons, the Willunga Demons got back on track and declawed the Yankalilla Tigers with a 112 point win. The Tigers only got eight shots off at goal for the day and finished with a score line of 4.4 (28) at their home ground. The Demons finished up on 20.18 (140). Try not to think of the score line if the Demons kicked straighter. A good confidence building win for the Dees. Jesse Fitzgerald was the only player named best on ground for the Tigers. Darcy Scott, Brian Fenton, Myles Warmington, Job Colwell, Cameron Hutchens and Liam Nye were the best Demons on ground. The battle of the birds saw the Port Elliot Magpies swooped on by the McLaren Eagles. With the Eagles perched on top of the ladder, they looked to solidify a win and increase their percentage. And did they ever. Finishing up 207 point winners, this game was over in the first quarter. The Eagles sit on top of the ladder and their percentage is a whopping 684.71 per cent. The final score line was 32.28 (220) flattening the magpies on 2.1 (13). James Grimley had a day out and slotted eight for the Eagles. The Mount Compass Bulldogs battled the Langhorne Creek Hawks at Mount Compass Oval and the home crowd certainly had the Doggies coming out barking. After a tightly contested first quarter which ended at 3.1 (19) 2.2 (14) the Bulldogs way, that's as close as the Hawks got and the Doggies ran home big winners, 15.11 (101) 4.7 (31). Samuel Haniford, Adam Hunter, Bailey Hann, Klaus Simons, Zigimantas Vitkunas and Nicholas Brokenshire were the best of the Bulldogs. Scott Tonkin, Darcy Clifford, Matt Tonkin, Joshua Towk, Malakai Kartinyeri and Caleb Howell flew highest for the Hawks. It was the Strathalbyn Roosters and the Victor Harbor Roos putting on a hard fought game at the Rooster's home ground. With both teams sitting in the middle of the pack, they were hungry for the win and battled hard. The Roosters pecked away and took a 5.1 (31) to 2.5 (17) lead after the first quarter. Heading into the halftime break, the Roosters were on top,7.4 (46) to 3.10 (28) but if the Roos kicked a bit straighter, the score line may have told a different story. The Roosters didn't hang about and made sure they got to sing their club song at the end of the day and they got the chocolates, 12.13 (85) to the Roo's 9.13 (67). After a strong showing in the fourth round, the McLaren Eagles sit on top of the GSFL Men's A Grade competition. Encounter Bay sits in second with the Myponga Mudlarks sitting in third. Round five will begin on Saturday, May 7. All photos are by Photography by Mark Liebich. Please give his Facebook page a like and follow to keep up with his spectacular photos.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/d500d0fc-8a8b-4c01-aa3a-e6e8107302a9.jpg/r0_42_1864_1095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg