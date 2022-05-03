news, local-news, Myponga reservoir, myponga parkrun, parkrun

The Myponga Reservoir parkrun has had a successful first month of events. Parkrun officially started at the reservoir on Saturday, April 9 and there has been several exciting meets for group members since. Event co-director John Clements said the Saturday morning runs had come together well after a few months of hard work and organisation and he was excited that everything was running smoothly. "Having another parkrun in our local region is fantastic way to promote health and wellbeing, showcase our region and to encourage a sense of community with individuals who may not ordinarily get together," he said. "Parkrun is a positive, welcoming, and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last." Mr Clements thanked a number of volunteers who gave up their time to make the idea come into reality. "We especially need to thank our parkrun Ambassador, Kate Corner for her help, advice and experience in putting this event together, it would not have happened without her help and knowledge," he said. He also explained the parkrun route is on SA Water land and the organisation had been helpful in making the event go ahead. "The parkrun is on SA Water land and they have been very helpful and supportive from the outset," he said. SA Water's senior manager of media, communications and stakeholder engagement Joshua Zugajev previously told The Times the regular event provided another opportunity for visitors to enjoy Myponga Reservoir Reserve. "South Australia's reservoir reserves are wonderful spaces for people to connect and it's fantastic to see how they're helping foster the health and wellbeing of active, thriving communities," he said. Mr Clements explained parkrun is a free weekly event where participants can walk or run a timed five kilometre course. "The Myponga Reservoir parkrun course is on the southern side of the Myponga Reservoir Reserve starting and finishing near the kayak launch car park," he said. "Despite the name you do not need to run at parkrun, everyone is welcome whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer, or spectate." Parkruns are free to enter and run every Saturday from 8am in parks around South Australia. Other parkruns on the Fleurieu Peninsula are held in Strathalbyn.,Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Aldinga and Kingscote. If you are interested in joining the Myponga Reservoir parkrun contact Mr Clements at johnnyclements@bigpond.com or visit the Myponga Reservoir parkrun Facebook page.

