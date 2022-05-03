news, local-news, sailing, Trinity Woodley, Victor Harbor Yacht Club, Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club, Victor Harbor High School, Encounter Lutheran College, Willunga Waldorf

In spite of all odds, the Victor Harbor Yacht Club Composite Team Sailors have won their first race of the Regional Team Sailing event. With missed practices because of COVID, bad weather, along with missing teammates, the team got the victory at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club on Tuesday, April 12. The students sailed exceptionally well after so few on water sessions in Term 1. The Team was composed of 18 students from the surrounding area high schools (Victor Harbor High School, Encounter Lutheran College, and Willunga Waldorf). A couple of the team's usual skippers were unable to make it on the day, so 13 year old Grace, 14 year old Zane and 17 year old Kai were on the water the whole day, winning a significant number of races considering quite a number of the crews had never sailed before Term 4, 2021. The fifteen crews swapped in and out of the boats, allowing everyone to get a chance to race, invaluable practice for the upcoming State Competition, which was held at the GRYC from April 28 through May 1. With team sailing veteran 16 year old skipper, Bodhi back in the mix for the State Competition, the coaches have high hopes that regardless of whether the Victor Harbor Yacht Club team places high or not, the students will be able to hold their own, learn lots, and most of all have heaps of fun! On Saturday April 23 at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club, the members sailed a new course for the races. Quite different to their usual square or triangle; the course involved sailing on a beam or broad reach for three legs of the race, the fastest point of sailing. The turning and criss-crossing involved also meant that the boats were frequently in danger of crossing each others' paths, an added dimension of fun! Race one for the big cats saw Peter Michellmore and Dave Cooney on their big Yvonne "Tullamore Dew" come third; Scott Edgar on his Taipan 4.9 "No Fear" in second place; and Mike Ward on his Arrow win. In race two, however, Mike Ward slipped down to second place with Scott Edgar in third; and "Tullamore Dew" went up to first. Division 2 only had four entrants, and the windy conditions meant it was a lot of work but very enjoyable especially for the three Lasers. Commodore Tony Gluyas on his Laser "No More Mr Nice Guy" won both races; followed closely as usual by "5 O'Clock Somewhere" sailed by Paul Hawkins in second place. These men have an incredible amount of experience on the Lasers and always perform very well indeed. Zane Porteous (14) on his AC "Confusion" came third in race one, even though he capsized part way through; and Trinity Woodley (19) on the Laser "Lani" came third in race two, despite getting rather overpowered towards the end as the wind continued to pick up. All in all the day was a success, and the race course an excellent alternative to test the sailors' skills. Keep an eye out for social events coming up on the VHYC's Facebook page or ring (08) 8552 4837 for more information on how to get involved, new members are always welcome.

