With the community still reeling from a global pandemic, rising costs of living and inflation, it's not a surprise there are members struggling within the Fleurieu community. For 56 years the Salvation Army has continually helped Australian communities and right now, they are more relevant than ever. Every May, generations of Australians have donated to the thousands of volunteers knocking on doors, collecting in shopping centres and other public places. Captain and Corps Officer at the Victor Harbor Salvation Army, Nathan Hodges said there are several issues affecting the Fleurieu community. "Across the Fleurieu we are seeing people present for a wide range of reasons," Mr Hodges said. "Domestic violence and homelessness are two significant issues which are often spoken about, however we are also seeing people who are struggling from mental health related issues such as anxiety and depression. "COVID has affected the area through the rise of mental health issues as well as people who have lost their employment for various reasons. We have seen an increase in the number of people accessing our services for the basic cost of living expenses. We are also seeing an increase in the number of homeless people accessing our service (this is not necessarily COVID related homelessness). "The rising costs of living are placing significant pressure on families and we are seeing people struggle more and more with the basics. Isolation and loneliness across the Fleurieu is also quite significant and needs to be addressed." Mr Hodges said that anyone struggling in the community should head to the Salvos for a helping hand, but resources can be stretched and that's why it's so important for people to put their hand up and help out where they can. "While not every problem can be solved by throwing money at it, it is obvious that the areas of domestic violence, homelessness and Emergency Relief are underfunded," Mr Hodges said. "One of our aims at Victor Harbor Salvation Army is to create safe spaces were all people are welcome, no matter what their circumstances are. "We know that when people have a healthy community they belong to, then they are able to more easily deal with the emotional pressure and mental health issues they face because they feel more confident in themselves and have support around them. "Providing for people in their time of need is extremely rewarding, but there are also times when you have to turn people away and are unable to assist them with their specific needs. "In this type of work you see the highs and the lows in community members' lives and it is a privilege to walk with people through the challenges they face. "It is heartbreaking when we have to turn someone away because we do not have the resources to be able to provide for their needs. With limited funding for our emergency relief we aim to stretch our money as far as we possibly can but there are times when we just are unable to assist with requests that are made." With extra hands helping those struggling within the community, the payoff knowing you've potentially helped someone steer their life back-on-track is a wonderful feeling. There are also several options for anyone struggling to access and get some help. "It is extremely rewarding when you are able to help a community member with their needs and to see what might seem like a small piece of assistance make a big difference in someone's life is quite uplifting," Mr Hodges said. "If people want to volunteer, or donate to support our work they can call Victor Harbor Salvos on 8552 7474 or Captain Nathan on 0422 666 895. "We love it when people from the community are able to contribute to support the community in which they live. "Victor Harbor Salvos Doorways Team provide Emergency Relief on a Friday morning between 9:30-1:30. This is by appointment and appointments can be booked by calling 8552 3097. "On Friday between 9:30-12:00 we provide a brunch which is free. This is a space where people can get something to eat or drink and have a safe space to connect with others if they wish to. "Sunday night at 5pm, held fortnightly, the next event will be on May 8, we have Soul Cafe which is a community meal and relaxed church service where we sit around tables, eat together and discuss topics about faith. "If someone wants to just come for the meal they are welcome to do this. This is a safe and welcoming space for all people in our community." You can help as a volunteer by:

