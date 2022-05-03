Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

community,

Eye Care Diabetes and your eyes information session Friday, May 6, 10-11am in the Bowls Room, Carrickalinga House, 17 Torrens St, Victor Harbor. At this FREE information session, you will learn about: how diabetes can affect your eyes, what you can do to reduce your risk, your eye health care team who are there to support you. Light refreshments will be provided.Presented in collaboration by Macular Disease Foundation Australia and Sight For All. Supported by Lions Australia. To RSVP, please contact Jo on 0428 049 888 or education@sightforall.org Author Talk Victor Harbor Public Library Friday May 6, 5:30pm for a 6pm start Victor Harbor Library,1 Bay Rd, Victor Harbor. Join Victoria Purman as she talks about her new, extraordinary story of grit, love and loss, based on the real experiences of nurses in WW1. Baby Talk Baby sleep chat Saturday, May 7, 4-5pm at Planted Coffee House, Victor Harbor. This group session will be perfect for parents of babies 0-18 months old and expecting parents. Let's get together over coffee and chat about your baby's sleep! For this session we'll be chatting all about NAPS! We will also cover biologically normal infant sleep, routine options for different ages, and going with a flexible flow to the day vs a structured routine. There will be an opportunity for a Q&A. This session will be run by Certified Sleep Consultant, Jana and includes a hot beverage. Tickets at https://kindsleepco.as.me/babysleepchat On Stage Funk Me Performs Saturday, May 7, from 8pm at the Mount Compass Hotel get the party started with Funk Me, an exciting party band with some of Adelaide's best musicians to entertain you with tracks from 80s 90s 00s & beyond! Market Fun Beachside Market Sunday, May 8, 9am to 3pm. Come down to the Victor Harbor Beachside Market! Find a happy and fun atmosphere with many stalls including things such as home decor, craft, body products, books, clothing, toys, food and more! Celebrate Mum Chop It Axe Throwing Alley Sunday, May 8. Celebrate mum at Chop It. Axe Throwing is a unique experience. Celebrate your unique Mother/Warrior by throwing axes side by side! Bring your mum for free. One free mother with every booking. $35pp per hour. Book now chopit.com.au or call 0497658497 Classic Cars Cars N Coffee Sunday, May 8, 7.30am to 10.30am. Shine up your Classic car, Hot Rods and Special Vehicles and come on down to McDonald's and have a coffee or maybe breakfast while chatting to fellow enthusiasts, and the public can view the cars for free. Everyone is welcome to join us.

