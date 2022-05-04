news, local-news, Alexandrina Council, Strathalbyn Strikers Soccer Club, Andrew McLachlan, Keith Parkes, Richard Colbeck, Allison Bluck

A $10,000 boost to local sport and regional economy has been awarded to the Alexandrina Council. The funding will go toward the Strathalbyn Junior Football Carnival. Senator for South Australia, Andrew McLachlan CSC said the funding would support regional sport while also helping to boost local economies by attracting more visitors to regional areas to attend sporting events. "The Strathalbyn Junior Football Carnival to be held on September 17 and 24. It will bring the community together and stimulate the local economy," Senator McLachlan said. "Hosted by the Strathalbyn Strikers Soccer Club, the event will attract teams from across the Fleurieu Peninsula and Adelaide Hills to participate in a round robin seven-a-side competition. "Importantly, the carnival will provide opportunities for competitors aged from Under 8s through to Under 17s and feature both mixed gender and girls' teams. "Strathalbyn is a fantastic location for such an event and the township can expect an economic boost, with organisers to utilise local businesses to supply the equipment, services, food and personnel required. "Sport is an important part of community life in Mayo and I commend the Alexandrina Council for continuing to support local sport across the district." Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes thanked those who helped with their support. "We are pleased to support this event and thankful for the funding for this Junior Football Carnival," Mayor Parkes said. "This will provide opportunity for participants to expand their social networks, be inspired by specialist coaching, and encourage our youth to lead an active and healthy lifestyle." Minister for Sport, Richard Colbeck said the program will have wide-ranging benefits for local communities. "With funding of up to $50,000 available to host regional sporting events, we've seen applications for events range from 'come and try days' to larger events such as state sporting championships that will engage the broader community and have flow on effects for local businesses," Minister Colbeck said. Liberal candidate for Mayo, Allison Bluck said it was fantastic to see support for grassroots sport in the region. "I'm very pleased to see this funding provided for a fantastic community event," Ms Bluck said. "Strathalbyn is the perfect place to host a soccer carnival, considering its vibrant community and love of sport."

