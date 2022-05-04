news, local-news, City of Victor Harbor, Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade

Works on stage four of the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct upgrade will soon begin after the discovery of contaminated soil at the site delayed works earlier in the year. At a special council meeting, held Monday May 2 councillors at the City of Victor Harbor heard from Business Victor Harbor representative and Mainstreet Trader Kristen Pitman and then deliberated three options to move forward with the upgrades. After conversation councillors voted to accelerate works; stage four of the upgrade will begin in June 2022 and is estimated to finish by December 2022. During the project Ocean Street, Albert Place and Railway Terrace will each close for three months to vehicle traffic between June and early September 2022. In a statement, the council said further updates on street closures would be provided in the lead up to construction works. "With the option for proceeding with Council only being resolved on Monday, we don't have the detail about the scheduling, though we are working to finalise this as a priority to be able to inform Mainstreet Traders and the wider community," the statement read. Pedestrians will still be able to access the three roads and businesses in the area. The contaminated soil was found along Ocean Street and Albert Parade, and was described as primarily low level. The City of Victor Harbor heard the contaminant was mostly a combustible by-product, which could have come from one of many historical sources, and was not uncommon. Though, two pockets of soil contamination were categorised as high level and a repot to council said it may pose a potential risk to human health, but there was no imminent risk while it was soil sealed under roadway or paving. When work begins control measures will be place and there will be little risk to the community, the environmental scientist who undertook the soil testing advised council the potential risk to human health comes from long term, direct exposure to this material via inhalation, ingestion or dermal contact. The additional cost to the capital budget is $1,260,000, this rise was associated with the revised project schedule and disposal of contaminated soil. Contaminated soil will be removed from site then disposed and remediated in line with Environment Protection Authority guidelines.

