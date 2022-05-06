news, local-news, Fleurieu, Lullaby Project Australia, Emily Gann, lullabies, goolwa

It's an event that will look to sooth the souls of babies in the Fleurieu and leave them with a personal lullaby they can sing to future generations for years to come. On Sunday, May 8 at Centenary Hall in Goolwa, a celebration of Mother's Day will take place with a performance of brand new lullabies written by families and Lullaby Project Australia musicians. The Lullaby Project Australia is an initiative of Connecting the Dots in Music (CTDM) and founder of CTDM, Emily Gann said the project will look to bring the community together, celebrate what's great about their area and leave the future members of the community something to hold dear. "The idea came around a year ago and we've run the Lullaby Project since 2019. It's a project established through Carnegie Hall in New York," Ms Gann said. "We're the only one in South Australia, and we're really proud of that. This is the first time we'll be taking it out of Adelaide. We want to bring together a region and focus on lullabies for a whole community for years to come." The event will feature families who have personally created a lullaby and will also have artists such as: Hilary Kleinig, Jodie O'Regan, Luke Thompson, Libby Druce, and Michelle Byrne perform. "A lot of artists come from the Fleurieu and at least one group has written a community lullaby to celebrate the area," Ms Gann said. "Writing a song, especially for people who haven't done it, can be very empowering. "We want to celebrate the country culture across the area. Both Victor Harbor and Goolwa groups are coming together to perform. "There will be around 16 lullabies released on Sunday, with 40 families participating. In three weeks time, all those who participated will have the opportunity to record those lullabies at Palomino Studios in Myponga. "They will then be turned into a song book for the community. It's a gift to the community, parents and for all involved for years to come." If you would like to attend the Sunday, May 8 Lullaby Project Australia at Centenary Hall in Goolwa, please book your tickets at: www.trybooking.com.

